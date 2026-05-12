Bhopal, A man from a minority community was assaulted, smeared with cow dung and paraded on street allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit after he was found with a woman of another community in a Bhopal hotel, leading police to file a case on Tuesday. Bhopal man assaulted after being found in hotel with woman of another community; FIR filed

In a viral video, a group of workers from a right-wing organisation can be seen storming a hotel room in Gautam Nagar and beating up the man after he was allegedly found there with a woman of another community.

The group members later paraded the man on a Bhopal street after smearing ink and cow dung on his face.

Govindpura police station in-charge Awdhesh Tomar, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place on May 10, said a case was registered against unidentified persons under BNS section 299 after receiving multiple complaints, one of them from a cleric.

"Further investigation was underway and efforts were on to round-up those involved in the incident," he said.

Enraged over the incident, members of the Muslim community gathered outside the Bhopal Police Commissioner's office and staged a protest, briefly disrupting traffic. Police officials intervened to control the situation.

Muslim organizations and their supporters, who staged the protest, demanded strict action against the accused persons. They warned of a bigger protest if the culprits were not arrested quickly.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar met Bhopal's Qazi-e-Shahar , Syd Mushtaq Ali Nadvi, and later told reporters that a case has been registered against unidentified individuals, who will be traced and arrested soon.

The IPS officer assured that action will be also taken against police personnel if they were found lax in handling the sensitive matter.

Terming the incident as extremely serious, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen demanded that the police register a case against the accused persons under the National Security Act , a stringent law.

According to an AIMIM release, the party's Madhya Pradesh president Mohsin Ali Khan would meet Bhopal's Qazi-e-Shahar, Nadvi, and discuss the incident.

Nadvi has filed a complaint in connection with the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.