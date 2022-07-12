Bhopal: Officer gets show-cause notice for serving poor quality tea to MP CM

A junior civil supplies officer was on Tuesday served a show-cause notice for serving poor quality and cold tea to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a transit visit to Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, said an officer.

Chhatarpur, Rajnagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) DP Dwivedi served show-cause notice to junior supply office Rakesh Kanauha for serving poor quality tea to the chief minister and violating the protocol.

According to the notice, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped at Khajuraho airport on Monday while campaigning for a civic body election. During his brief stay at the airport’s VIP lounge, the CM and other guests were served tea and breakfast. However, when the tea was served, it was found to be of inferior quality and cold.

The notice stated that JSO was incharge of providing tea and breakfast to CM and other guests at the Khajuraho airport lounge on Monday.

“We were informed that the tea served was of inferior quality and cold which became a matter of embarrassment for the district administration.

“It was a breach of the protocol over following VIP duty. The notice stated why strict action should not be taken against the JSO. The JSO has been ordered to send his reply within three days otherwise one-sided action to be taken against you,” the notice stated.