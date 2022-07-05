Shivraj Chouhan takes break from election campaign, plays badminton | Watch

Amid an intense campaign for the upcoming two-phase civic polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Monday was seen taking a break from political rallies, and was seen playing badminton. Chouhan shared a video of himself playing in his quintessential political attire - white Kurta - in Bhopal’s Bhojpur Club.

“Today, when I got some time off from the election campaign, I enjoyed badminton with the members of Bhojpur Club located in Arera Colony, Bhopal. Spending a few moments like this after a long time made me feel very happy and blissful. It felt like childhood had returned. Really enjoyed it,” he wrote on Twitter.

चुनाव के प्रचार प्रसार से आज फुरसत मिली तो भोपाल के अरेरा कॉलोनी स्थित भोजपुर क्लब के सदस्यों के साथ बैडमिंटन का आनंद लिया।



बहुत दिनों पश्चात कुछ पल ऐसे ही बिताकर मन अत्यंत प्रफुल्लित और आनंदित हो गया। ऐसा लगा कि बचपन फिर से लौट आया। सच में मजा आया। pic.twitter.com/m6gs9BfI8T — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2022

This was as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister conducted roadshows and addressed several public meetings on Monday. Chouhan also addressed a public meet in Indore where he held the Congress responsible for the beheading of a youth in Udaipur. “The Congress always indulged in appeasement and it resulted in the Udaipur incident where terrorists slit the throat of a tailor. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan,'' he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “In Maharashtra also, a person was murdered after being stabbed in the neck. At that time, the Congress and Shiv Sena were in power there. This is also the result of appeasement,” he added.

Chouhan said the BJP respects all religions, but it won't tolerate terrorists at any cost and will crush them. “We are patriots and nationalists. The country is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But many people don't like this,” he said, taking a jibe at other opposition parties.

Polls to 413 urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh will be held on Wednesday and July 13, with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) making their civic poll debut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON