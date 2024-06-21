Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.88 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 33.05 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 31.93 °C Moderate rain June 24, 2024 35.21 °C Broken clouds June 25, 2024 35.01 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 30.03 °C Heavy intensity rain June 27, 2024 29.11 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 30.52 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.05 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 21, 2024, is 30.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.88 °C and 33.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.96 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 22.88 °C and 33.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024

