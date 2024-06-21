Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.88 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 21, 2024, is 30.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.88 °C and 33.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.96 °C and 34.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.88 °C and 33.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 22, 2024
|33.05 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 24, 2024
|35.21 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 25, 2024
|35.01 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|30.03 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 27, 2024
|29.11 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|30.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.05 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|34.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|40.11 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
