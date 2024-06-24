Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.04 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 24, 2024, is 35.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.04 °C and 35.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 33.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.04 °C and 35.13 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 78.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 25, 2024
|32.18 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 26, 2024
|33.27 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|28.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|23.94 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 30, 2024
|23.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 1, 2024
|23.09 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.72 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.76 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.82 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|31.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
