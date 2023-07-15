Narendra Singh Tomar appointed convenor of BJP election management panel for MP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday appointed Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as convenor of its election management committee for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at an event in June (PTI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MP is expected to go to polls later this year along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

A Rajput leader, Tomar will be part of the BJP’s election management plan for the state where the party is facing anti-incumbency and is working to design a sharp campaign.

Tomar, who has been president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP, is considered a low-profile leader who enjoys cordial relations with various regional satraps. He is a lawmaker from Morena in the Gwalior-Chambal region where the BJP has been trying to improve its performance.

His appointment comes days after the party nominated union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav as election in-charge and co-incharge for the state, respectively.