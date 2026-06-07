Mahoba , A cancer-stricken man was found dead between the graves of his wife and young son in the Mahoba district here, barely 11 days after the duo passed away, police and family members said on Sunday.

Cancer patient found dead between wife, son's graves in UP's Mahoba; three children orphaned

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The body of 40-year-old Subhan Ahmad was discovered on Friday morning in a graveyard in Charkhari town. According to family members, one of his hands rested on his wife's grave and the other on his six-year-old son's grave.

The incident marks the third death in the family within 11 days, leaving three children orphaned.

Originally a resident of the Station locality in Harpalpur town of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, Subhan had been battling advanced-stage oral cancer.

He lived with his wife Rajiya Khatoon and their four children Hasanain, Saif, Roshni and Aaliya.

The family's ordeal began on May 25 when six-year-old Hasanain fell seriously ill after suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. He died while being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

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{{^usCountry}} His mother, Rajiya, suffered a severe shock upon learning about her son's condition and was declared dead by doctors after reaching the hospital, family members said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His mother, Rajiya, suffered a severe shock upon learning about her son's condition and was declared dead by doctors after reaching the hospital, family members said. {{/usCountry}}

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Mother and son were buried side by side in a graveyard near Eidgah in Charkhari, the hometown of Rajiya's family.

Since then, Subhan and his three surviving children had been staying at his in-laws' house in Charkhari.

Family members said he visited the graves of his wife and son every morning to offer prayers.

On Friday, he left home as usual, saying he was going to recite Fateha at the graveyard. When he did not return for several hours, relatives began searching for him and reached the cemetery, where they found him lying motionless between the two graves.

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"He never missed a day at the graveyard after their deaths. Finding him there in that condition was heartbreaking," a family member said.

Subhan was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

His brother-in-law Salim said a mark resembling an insect bite was noticed on Subhan's leg, prompting the family to inform the police and seek a post-mortem examination.

Charkhari Station House Officer Praveen Gupta said Subhan was suffering from advanced-stage oral cancer.

"The family has pointed to a suspected poisonous insect bite mark on his leg. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received," Gupta said.

The post-mortem examination was conducted and Subhan was laid to rest on Friday evening near the grave of his wife, family members said.

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News of the tragedy spread quickly through the town, leaving residents grief-stricken over the fate of a family that lost three members in less than a fortnight.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.