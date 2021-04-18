Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Case registered after over 800 Remdesivir injections stolen from Bhopal hospital
bhopal news

Case registered after over 800 Remdesivir injections stolen from Bhopal hospital

17 boxes containing 48 Remdevisir injections each have been stolen, assistant superintendent of police Ramsnehi Mishra said.
ANI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Case registered after 800 Remdesivir injections stolen from Bhopal hospital

Around 800 Remdesivir injections were allegedly stolen from Hamidia Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a case has been registered by the police.

"17 boxes of Remdesivir have been stolen. Each box contains 48 injections and only a few of the boxes were opened," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Ramsnehi Mishra on Saturday.

A case has been registered in the matter. Further investigation is underway.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. Several states across the country have asked for more supplies amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 63,889 active cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP