Satna , Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the floods at Chitrakoot in Satna district had 'broken all previous records,' stressing that the government's priority was to ensure affected families return home safely.

Chitrakoot flood 'broke all records': MP CM Yadav; focus on safe return of affected people

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Yadav met the flood-affected people and distributed relief material as the Mandakini river receded and life slowly returned to normal in the temple town.

Heavy rainfall had caused the water levels of the Semrawal and Mandakini rivers to rise, resulting in flooding in several areas of Chitrakoot in Satna district. Water entered several houses and damaged household belongings, officials said.

"This flood has broken all previous records. Our immediate priority is relief and rescue so that once the water recedes, affected people can safely return to their homes," Yadav said.

The CM, who reached Rewa, the divisional headquarters, from New Delhi late on Saturday night, directed officials to stay in Chitrakoot for three days to supervise relief and rehabilitation efforts before he returned, an official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather in Satna and Chitrakoot remained cloudy on Sunday, with no rain since daybreak. The sharp decline in the Mandakini's water level, which had triggered flash flooding, brought considerable relief, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather in Satna and Chitrakoot remained cloudy on Sunday, with no rain since daybreak. The sharp decline in the Mandakini's water level, which had triggered flash flooding, brought considerable relief, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Two Indian Air Force helicopters deployed for rescue operations returned late Saturday evening after rescuing two persons stranded in the floods, the official told PTI.

Yadav reached Rewa late Saturday night to take stock of the situation following heavy rains in the region. Soon after his arrival, he held an emergency review meeting through video conference with senior officials and issued directions for relief and rescue operations.

On Sunday morning, the chief minister reached a shelter set up by the Chitrakoot Development Authority and met flood-affected people. He assured them of all possible assistance and distributed relief material.

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After visiting the affected areas, Yadav said no loss of life had been reported so far due to the administration's preparedness and prompt response.

"Due to heavy rainfall in Chitrakoot, the rising water levels of the Semrawal and Mandakini rivers caused flooding. Water entered several houses and belongings were damaged. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life so far," he said.

The relief and rescue operations were continuing, the CM said, and directed officials to ensure immediate arrangements for food, drinking water, medical assistance and other essential requirements for the affected people.

"Necessary assistance is being provided to the affected people. There has been considerable damage due to the floods and its assessment is underway. All officials concerned are present on the ground and continuously monitoring the situation," he said.

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Yadav said the administration had remained on alert in view of the weather forecast and that timely preparedness helped prevent loss of life.

He directed officials to ensure that dry ration and other essential supplies reached the affected people.

A proper survey would be conducted to assess damage, including loss of livestock and other property, and financial assistance would be provided as per rules, the CM added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.