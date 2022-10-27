Chlorine gas leaks from cylinder in Bhopal, efforts on to control leakage

A gas leak was reported from a chlorine tank installed for cleaning water at the Idgah Hills area in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The incident took place on Wednesday and reportedly saw no casualties, news agency ANI cited an official. However, a few people had to be rushed to a hospital for precautionary purposes, the official added.

A report in LiveHindustan said some people had complained of difficulty in breathing and burning sensation in the eyes after the incident.

Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania further told ANI that efforts were on to control the leakage of the gas.

"There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few people were taken to the hospital on a precautionary basis. He had talked to the doctors, there was nothing to worry about," he added.

"There was no issue related to the expiry date of the cylinder. It was fully functional. Since we work with cylinders in our daily life, there is a possibility of such incidents once in a few years," the collector said.

Medical education minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang also visited the site of the incident to take stock of the situation. He later paid a visit to Hamidia Hospital – where people injured/ affected were taken for treatment – to enquire about their health.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

(With ANI inputs)

