IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Chouhan emphasises police action in recovery of missing girls, women
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media persons, in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media persons, in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Chouhan emphasises police action in recovery of missing girls, women

  • The DGP stated eloping with boyfriends as one of the reasons behind the disappearance of girls and women in urban areas.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:57 PM IST

Instructing the police to act to recover girls and women who have been reported missing in the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the number of missing girls is double when compared to missing boys. He said it was a clear indication that the disappearance of girls was not normal, as per an official release.

CM’s observation and instructions came during a high-level meeting with home minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and director general of police (DGP) Vivek Johri in connection with girls and women reported missing from the state, as per the release.

Chouhan said, “Police should increase the number of recoveries of girls… Serious action needs to be taken in the case of the missing girls. Disappearance of girls is a matter of concern.”

The CM said recovering lost girls should be a priority. "Such a system should be made that a complete record of the girls going out of the district for work, employment etc., is maintained so that they could file a complaint. There should be such a system that registration should be mandatory for those who go out of the district for work. Only then this could be stopped," he said.

Chouhan suggested merging of different types of helplines. At present, the Umang app and helpline 1090 are operating in the state. The helpline number of the Government of India is 1098.

He, however, congratulated the police on the decline in the number of crimes against women in the last few months. Crimes against women have reduced by half in the last eight months, he said.

Also read: Democrats in US Congress begin second push to impeach Donald Trump

DGP Vivek Johri said, ”The main reasons behind the disappearance of girls and women in urban areas include their leaving house without informing anyone or getting angry and running away or eloping with boyfriends. In rural areas, people migrate in search for employment. In such cases, action by the Labour Department becomes necessary. A record should be maintained of where and what work the contractor is taking from them.”

Reacting to the CM's and the DGP’s statements, state Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “By talking of boyfriends, the state government is trying to trivialise a serious issue like crimes against girls and women. It is trying to cover-up its inefficiency in taking action against organised gangs which target girls and women across the state. The fact remains that a good number of girls and women are trafficked from tribal areas by these organised gangs but the government and its police force continue to remain oblivious of the ground reality.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh cm shivraj singh chouhan
app
Close
e-paper
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media persons, in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media persons, in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Chouhan emphasises police action in recovery of missing girls, women

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:57 PM IST
  • The DGP stated eloping with boyfriends as one of the reasons behind the disappearance of girls and women in urban areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
Image for representation. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)
bhopal news

People in MP village go on digging spree in hope to find Mughal-era treasure

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 12:31 AM IST
  • People found ancient coins on the bank of river in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpura village a few days ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin,
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin,
bhopal news

In Madhya Pradesh, organisations seek to stop Covaxin trial

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • Covaxin is India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MoU consists of a 16-point programme for creation of a masterplan, developingand training the human resource for the purpose, locate sustainable tourism projects, formulation of social and economic security measures among others.(Madhya Pradesh tourism)
The MoU consists of a 16-point programme for creation of a masterplan, developingand training the human resource for the purpose, locate sustainable tourism projects, formulation of social and economic security measures among others.(Madhya Pradesh tourism)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh govt to adopt Kerala's Responsible Tourism Mission model

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:05 PM IST
A 13-member high-level delegation led by Madhya Pradesh Tourism minister Usha Thakur will arrive here on January 12 and undertake a seven-day tour of various places to understand the RT mission model, a release said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters on a foggy winter evening in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, on January 8, 2021. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Commuters on a foggy winter evening in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, on January 8, 2021. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
bhopal news

Fog, chill in parts of MP; Bhopal, many other areas get rain

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Bhopal received 4.4 mm rainfall, while Indore recorded 2.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, as per the IMD.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Madhya Pradesh Dharmik Swatantrata (Freedom of Religion) Ordinance, 2020, came into effect on Saturday after the state government issued a gazette notification.
The Madhya Pradesh Dharmik Swatantrata (Freedom of Religion) Ordinance, 2020, came into effect on Saturday after the state government issued a gazette notification.
bhopal news

Woman dies by suicide, kin seek case under MP religious conversion law

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:56 AM IST
The accused, meanwhile, told the police that he was in a relationship with the woman for the past eight years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media persons, in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media persons, in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)
bhopal news

MP anti-conversion law comes into effect: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The aim of the law according to the government is to stop forced religious conversions on the pretext of marriage, and the use of force, misrepresentation, or other fraudulent means for conversion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - This Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020 file photo shows Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine bottles at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway. Britain races to vaccinate more than 15 million people by mid-February, and in an effort to ensure vaccines get to the right places at the right times, along with the syringes, alcohol swabs and protective equipment needed to administer them, the government has called in the army. (Graeme Robertson/Pool via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - This Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020 file photo shows Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine bottles at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway. Britain races to vaccinate more than 15 million people by mid-February, and in an effort to ensure vaccines get to the right places at the right times, along with the syringes, alcohol swabs and protective equipment needed to administer them, the government has called in the army. (Graeme Robertson/Pool via AP, File)(AP)
bhopal news

Days after participating in Covid-19 vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal

PTI, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Medico Legal Institute Director Dr Ashok Sharma said the doctor who had performed postmortem of the deceased suspects that he died of poisoning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kadaknath is much in demand in Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere given its nutritional value.(HT Photo)
Kadaknath is much in demand in Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere given its nutritional value.(HT Photo)
bhopal news

Bird flu spreads in MP, Kadaknath chicken sale in Malwa region causes concern

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • The sale of high-protein black meat chicken, also known as ‘Kadaknath’, from unregulated markets in Malwa region pose a big challenge for authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After returning from the UK, the man had come in contact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indore district, a local health official said. These 34 persons were contacted and informed about his status.(AP Photo. Representative image)
After returning from the UK, the man had come in contact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indore district, a local health official said. These 34 persons were contacted and informed about his status.(AP Photo. Representative image)
bhopal news

First case of infection of UK-strain of coronavirus found in Madhya Pradesh

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal | Indore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 07:58 PM IST
The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed in home isolation, district collector Manish Singh said. It was the first case of infection of the UK variant of the virus in the state, said Dr Veena Sinha, additional director, MP Health Department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survivor told the police that she didn’t mention the gang rape in her complaint as she feared social stigma.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The survivor told the police that she didn’t mention the gang rape in her complaint as she feared social stigma.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

MP police nabs men for robbery; their phone reveals a teenager’s gang rape

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:26 PM IST
the 18-year-old rape survivor told the police in her complaint that the accused looted her silver ornaments, cash and the mobile phones belonging to her and her companion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The stringent laws do not use the words “love jihad”, and the UP law has already been challenged in the Supreme Court.(Hindustan Times)
The stringent laws do not use the words “love jihad”, and the UP law has already been challenged in the Supreme Court.(Hindustan Times)
bhopal news

MP guv clears ‘love jihad’ ordinance

By Ranjan | Hindustan Times, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST
One of the ordinances prescribes punishment of those guilty of adulteration of food and drugs with up to a life term in prison.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the chief minister had reviewed the bird flu situation in the capital city of Bhopal and instructed officials to take preventive measures and step up surveillance at poultries in those districts where bird deaths have been reported.(HT file photo)
Earlier, the chief minister had reviewed the bird flu situation in the capital city of Bhopal and instructed officials to take preventive measures and step up surveillance at poultries in those districts where bird deaths have been reported.(HT file photo)
bhopal news

Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in Madhya Pradesh; taking precautions: CM Chouhan

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:06 PM IST
“We are keeping an eye on Bird flu and have issued the guideline for poultry farms. We have banned the supply of chicken from the southern states to MP for the next 10 days. We are taking precautions,” Chouhan said while speaking to reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 15-16 locations in Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have been searched, including that of the former chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh. Searches were underway at some places on Thursday.(HT Archive)
At least 15-16 locations in Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have been searched, including that of the former chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh. Searches were underway at some places on Thursday.(HT Archive)
bhopal news

ED raids several locations in MP, Andhra and Karnataka over e-tendering racket case

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 03:06 PM IST
They said the agency launched the searches to collect evidence early this week at locations of various suspects involved in the case, and the action is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.(ANI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.(ANI)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh: FIR against farmer leader for threatening to blow up RSS HQ, Mohan Bhagwat

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan | Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Betul
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 02:48 PM IST
In his speech, Arun Bankar said, “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi fires gunshots on farmers, we will blow up RSS headquarters in Nagpur with the RSS chief in it.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP