‘Congress is frustrated…’: Shivraj Chouhan on Digvijaya Singh's scuffle with policemen

Published on Jul 29, 2022 06:15 PM IST
On Friday, the veteran Congressman entered into a physical altercation with BJP leaders and cops outside the District Panchayat Office in Bhopal.
Digvijaya Singh seen holding a police officer's collar (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday slammed Digvijaya Singh, after the former chief minister got into a scuffle with policemen, and even grabbed the collar of one of the cops.

“Such indecent behaviour does not behove a former chief minister. He is grabbing a police officer's collar, and is also trying to break the collectorate's gate. Victory and defeat is part and parcel of a democracy, but who gave you the right to grab a police officer's collar?,” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

The senior BJP leader described the Congress veteran's reaction a result of the grand old party's ‘frustration’. He posted: “I'm surprised that a person who was a CM for 10 years reacted in such a manner. I condemn his attitude of resorting to abuse that too just because his (political) ground is shrinking.”

On Friday, the Rajya Sabha MP got into a physical altercation with BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang and cops outside the District Panchayat Office in Bhopal. The Congress alleged that the police and the administration were working under the pressure of the central state's BJP government, as elections were held for the post of president of the Bhopal district panchayat.

The opposition party alleged that as many as nine votes were cast with ‘fake’ medical certificates.

Ram Kunwar Gurjar, who had left the Congress to join the saffron camp, won the president's election.

On his part, the 75-year-old politician accused the BJP of indulging in ‘violation of election rules’.

