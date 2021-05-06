Covid: Madhya Pradesh govt extends ongoing 'Janata Curfew' in state till May 15

The Madhya Pradesh government announced on Thursday that the ongoing ‘janata curfew’ imposed in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has further been extended till May 15 with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commenting the spread of the disease can only controlled if the chain of transmission is broken. The curfew was earlier supposed to end on May 7.

Addressing a virtual meeting on the ‘Kill Corona-2 Campaign’, Chouhan said, “The only way to control Covid-19 is by breaking the chain of transmission. Therefore, I request that everything in the state should be stopped till May 15. The janata curfew should be followed strictly. We cannot keep everything closed till eternity. But we can’t also open it if the positivity rate goes beyond 18%.”

Chouhan urged the residents living in both rural and urban areas of Madhya Pradesh to follow the curfew strictly for a few more days and also take a pledge to stay inside their homes.

The chief minister said weddings and other public gatherings should not take place this entire month as they have proven to be super spreader events and all public representatives should motivate people to not organise such events.

Chouhan also urged all political parties in the state to end their differences and work together against this crisis adding differences can be dealt with later.

Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded 624,985 Covid-19 disease cases and 6,074 more deaths, according to the state health department’s bulletin. The recoveries in the state are nearing 530,000 while active cases have climbed to 89,244.

On Wednesday, 12,319 cases, 71 deaths and 9,643 recoveries were seen. As many as 66,283 samples were tested and the cumulative figures are at 8,058,819, the bulletin showed.

During Thursday’s meeting, CM Chouhan pointed out the number of new cases in MP are coming down and around 12,000 cases are being reported on a daily basis. The recovery rate has climbed to 85.13% while the positivity rate has dropped to 18.5% from 25%, he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the state in the fight against the pandemic, the chief minister said till April 21, Madhya Pradesh was at the seventh position across India in terms of transmission but it has now come down to the 14th spot.

