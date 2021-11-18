Covid-19: 50% of MP's eligible population fully vaccinated, says health minister

Fifty per cent of the population eligible for vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Madhya Pradesh has been fully inoculated, said health minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

He further said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government is aiming at vaccinating all eligible citizens of the state by December 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 10, the state government started a special vaccination drive every Wednesday to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the eligible population by year-end.

Also Read| Only fully vaccinated people to get ration from next year: Madhya Pradesh govt

According to a PTI report, Dr Choudhary said over 1.68 million were vaccinated till 9 pm on Wednesday and the numbers will surge as statistics from remote areas and those collected through offline mode were yet to be added.

The health minister also said that of the nearly 56 million eligible population in Madhya Pradesh, 2,75,43,593 beneficiaries have been inoculated with both doses while the first dose has been administered to 5,04,56,163 beneficiaries.

Dr Choudhary appreciated the efforts of the health department, administrative officials and employees, school, college students and social and religious organisations for cooperating with the state government in the inoculation drive, PTI further reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that if this cooperation goes on during other vaccination campaigns, the state will administer both doses to the entire eligible population.

Chouhan also lauded the people on the achievement of fully vaccinating 50 per cent of the state's eligible population and urged remaining beneficiaries to take the jab.

Intending to eliminate vaccine hesitancy, the Madhya Pradesh government announced this month that people under the National Food Security Act will not get subsidised ration unless they show proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

Also Read| Madhya Pradesh lifts all Covid-19 related curbs with immediate effect

Till now, Madhya Pradesh has reported nearly 7,93,000 cases, 10,525 deaths and 7,82,384 recoveries. At present, there are 77 active cases. On Wednesday, the state reported five new cases, five recoveries and zero deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government has removed all virus-related restrictions with the chief minister stating that the step was taken as the pandemic situation is under complete control.

(With PTI inputs)