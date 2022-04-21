Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news

Dalit bridegroom rides horse under police protection in Madhya Pradesh

Upper-caste villagers allegedly threatened him with consequences if he did so for a ritual on Wednesday
Police said they also put 11 people under preventive arrest.(Representative image/PTI)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 02:09 PM IST
ByAnupam Pateriya

Bhopal/Sagar: A 22-year-old Dalit bridegroom in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district rode a horse for his marriage ritual under police protection after upper-caste villagers allegedly threatened him with consequences if he did so on Wednesday, said police. Police said they also put 11 people under preventive arrest.

Damoh police superintendent DR Teniwar said they sent a team to Neeraj Ahirwar’s Sagoriya village to provide protection to him for the ritual after he posted a video seeking help.

Ahirwar, 22, sought protection for the Racchwai ritual for which the groom rides a horse and roams around his village before visiting a temple. Some villagers belonging to the Lodhi community asked him not to rise a horse because he is a Dalit.

Dalit rights activists and Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste Commission member Pradeep Ahirwar rushed to Neeraj Ahirwar’s village to support him. “I saw his appeal on social media. So, I came here to support him in the fight against discrimination. It is sad; people are still facing caste discrimination,” said Pradeep Ahirwar.

