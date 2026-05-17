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Dewas firecracker factory blast: MP govt suspends three officials, including SDM

The home department suspended the sub-divisional magistrate, naib tehsildar and sub-divisional officer of police in connection with an explosion at a firecracker factory in the Tonk Kalan area

Published on: May 17, 2026 01:18 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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The state government has suspended the sub-divisional magistrate, naib tehsildar and sub-divisional officer of police in connection with an explosion at a firecracker factory in the Tonk Kalan area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas on Thursday that killed at least five workers and injured several others.

The order said that the officer failed to conduct inspections of the factory’s operations as required by government directives and did not submit necessary reports to senior authorities.

Following the incident, authorities sealed the premises and detained factory owner Anil Malviya to investigate the legality of the operations.

Collector Rituraj Singh said the factory had begun producing small firecrackers only 15 days earlier under a newly issued licence. “Preliminary findings suggest the explosion occurred while gunpowder was being manufactured by mixing two chemicals,” he added.

The home department said in an order that Sonkacch sub-divisional officer (police) Deepa Mande has been suspended based on a report from the divisional commissioner of Ujjain and a recommendation from the director general of police.

The order said that the officer failed to conduct inspections of the factory’s operations as required by government directives and did not submit necessary reports to senior authorities. “The government has deemed this conduct to constitute gross negligence and apathy towards duty,” the order added.

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai responded, “We are very sensitive towards the matter. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already announced a judicial probe. No one will be spared.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Dewas firecracker factory blast: MP govt suspends three officials, including SDM
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Dewas firecracker factory blast: MP govt suspends three officials, including SDM
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