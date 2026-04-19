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DRM Bhopal alleges 'false' FIR against railway staff by MP Police in assault case

DRM Bhopal alleges 'false' FIR against railway staff by MP Police in assault case

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:43 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Divisional Railway Manager of Bhopal has complained to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, alleging that traffic police personnel assaulted some railway employees in a road rage incident in March and a "false" case was registered against the rail staff.

DRM Bhopal alleges 'false' FIR against railway staff by MP Police in assault case

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhopal Mayur Khandelwal said that the police are looking into the DRM's allegations and the FIR was registered based on video recordings of the incident in which railway staff "can be seen being violent with the state police".

DRM Pankaj Tyagi said in his complaint that on March 15, 2026, at around 6.15 PM, several railway employees, including female staff, were returning in a bus after attending a women's function.

Tyagi, in his complaint filed within days of registration of FIR, alleged that when the bus reached DMart Crossing in Bhopal, traffic police personnel abused the female employees and assaulted some of the male staff accompanying them.

He further claimed that when the female staff got off the bus to object to the abusive language and violent behaviour of the traffic police personnel, the latter continued to abuse and threaten them.

"There are video recordings of the incident in which railway staff can be seen being violent with the state police, and based on that, an FIR was registered," Khandelwal said.

Railway officials noted that the complaint was made more than a month ago. "Why did the police register an FIR against railway staff within hours of the incident on a false complaint, whereas our genuine complaint is under investigation for over a month?" This shows their biased stand," a railway official alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / DRM Bhopal alleges 'false' FIR against railway staff by MP Police in assault case
Home / Cities / Bhopal / DRM Bhopal alleges 'false' FIR against railway staff by MP Police in assault case
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