Ex-BJP MLA, 23 others booked for rioting on Valentine’s Day in Madhya Pradesh
- Two FIRs have been registered against 15 BJP members and seven members of the Shiv Sena.
Madhya Pradesh police booked a former BJP MLA along with 23 others for rioting after they vandalised two Hookah lounges on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and misbehaved with customers on Sunday, said police.
Two FIRs have been registered against 15 BJP members and seven members of the Shiv Sena at Shyamla Hills and Habibganj police stations respectively.
In the first incident, "BJP leaders, on the direction of ex-BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh, vandalised a Hookah lounge in Shyamla Hills area for allowing customers to celebrate Valentine’s Day and also misbehaved with customers present over there,” said Tarun Bhati, police station in-charge, Shyamla Hills police station.
Surendra Nath Singh, with seven known people, was arrested under sections 294 (obscene comments), 427 (mischief causing damage), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code, said Bhati. The Police are trying to nab eight others, he added.
Before the arrest, Surendra Nath Singh said, “We can’t allow anyone to spoil our generation. The Valentine’s day is not a part of the culture and it promotes obscenity.”
In another incident, seven Shiv Sena leaders vandalised a Hookah Lounge in Habibganj area. They misbehaved with customers present in the lounge for celebrating Valentine’s Day,” said police officers.
The Police arrested seven people for rioting and causing damage, said Bhupendra Singh, city superintendent of police.
