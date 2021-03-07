IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Farm laws: BKU's Rakesh Tikait to hold rally in MP's Sheopur on Monday
Tikait had led a BKU protest against a power plant in Jaithari area, which turned violent, leading to injuries to policemen and torching of vehicles, they added.(ANI Photo)
Tikait had led a BKU protest against a power plant in Jaithari area, which turned violent, leading to injuries to policemen and torching of vehicles, they added.(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Farm laws: BKU's Rakesh Tikait to hold rally in MP's Sheopur on Monday

The rallies will be held in Sheopur on Monday, in Rewa on March 14 and in Jabalpur the next day, and a decision would be taken later on holding more rallies in the state, said BKU MP general secretary Anil Yadav.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:35 PM IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait will address three rallies in Madhya Pradesh from Monday to drum up support for his protest against the Centre's three agri marketing laws, a functionary of his outfit said.

The rallies will be held in Sheopur on Monday, in Rewa on March 14 and in Jabalpur the next day, and a decision would be taken later on holding more rallies in the state, said BKU MP general secretary Anil Yadav.

Yadav told PTI Tikait will be touring MP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Telangana to interact with farmers and widen the protests against the Centre's new laws.

Incidentally, there is an arrest warrant pending against Tikait in connection with a 2012 attempt to murder and rioting case in the state's Anuppur district, said police officials.

Tikait had led a BKU protest against a power plant in Jaithari area, which turned violent, leading to injuries to policemen and torching of vehicles, they added.

Over 100 people, including Tikait, were arrested under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, an official said.

"However, after being released on bail in 2012, Tikait failed to appear before court for subsequent hearings, after which an arrest warrant was issued against him in 2016. We will take necessary action on the arrest warrant," Anuppur Superintendent of Police Mangilal Solanki said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakesh tikait
Close
Tikait had led a BKU protest against a power plant in Jaithari area, which turned violent, leading to injuries to policemen and torching of vehicles, they added.(ANI Photo)
Tikait had led a BKU protest against a power plant in Jaithari area, which turned violent, leading to injuries to policemen and torching of vehicles, they added.(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Farm laws: BKU's Rakesh Tikait to hold rally in MP's Sheopur on Monday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The rallies will be held in Sheopur on Monday, in Rewa on March 14 and in Jabalpur the next day, and a decision would be taken later on holding more rallies in the state, said BKU MP general secretary Anil Yadav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Signboard by railway put up on platform. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Signboard by railway put up on platform. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
bhopal news

Man attaches toilet pipeline to drinking water tank in railway station

PTI, Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:19 PM IST
The incident happened on March 1 in Garoth station, which falls under the railway's Kota division.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (HT PHOTO)
Image for representation. (HT PHOTO)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh rape-accused runs away after court awards him life imprisonment

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • The man was arrested in 2018 for raping a minor girl. In 2019, the court granted him interim bail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur was taken to Mumbai after she complained of problem in breathing on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur was taken to Mumbai after she complained of problem in breathing on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
bhopal news

Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur complains of uneasiness, flown to Mumbai for treatment

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had recently got exemption from daily appearance in the court in Mumbai on the grounds of ill-health and security issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI Photo)
bhopal news

MP: President arrives in Jabalpur as part of two-day visit

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The president is scheduled to inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors's Retreat at a function to be held at Manas Bhawan in the city before noon, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister also announced a government job to a family member of Dwivedi, whose body was brought to Rewa, his home district in MP, on Friday, the officials said. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The chief minister also announced a government job to a family member of Dwivedi, whose body was brought to Rewa, his home district in MP, on Friday, the officials said. (Representative Image)(AFP)
bhopal news

MP CM announces 1 crore aid to kin of jawan killed in Chattisgarh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:15 AM IST
The jawan, Laxmikant Dwivedi, was a security personnel with the 22nd battalion of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the seven companies, three were found to have received the payment even before the design of the irrigation projects was approved. (File photo)
Of the seven companies, three were found to have received the payment even before the design of the irrigation projects was approved. (File photo)
bhopal news

Another irregularity in water resource department in MP after e-tendering scam

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Retired IAS M Gopal Reddy comes under the scanner again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Edhi foundation in Pakistan looked after Geeta for 13 years before her repartriation was made possible in 2015 by then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.
Edhi foundation in Pakistan looked after Geeta for 13 years before her repartriation was made possible in 2015 by then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.
india news

New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allegations of leaking of question paper and proxies writing examination in test to recruit agriculture officers in MP have surfaced, reminding people of the Vyapam scam.(Representative photo)
Allegations of leaking of question paper and proxies writing examination in test to recruit agriculture officers in MP have surfaced, reminding people of the Vyapam scam.(Representative photo)
india news

‘Another Vyapam’: Agriculture officers recruitment exam candidates allege fixing

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • A candidate questioned by MPPEB allowed a tainted company to conduct the exam. The same company was blacklisted by UP after a question paper of recruitment exam for sub-inspectors got leaked in 2017, he alleged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
bhopal news

MP CM says Budget will make state 'aatmanirbhar', Kamal Nath hits back

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Kamal Nath, on the other hand, said it provided no relief from high fuel prices, nor did it make any concrete provisions for industry reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

MP lawyer held for sending indecent message to magistrate, morphing her photo

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:00 PM IST
His brother said he was framed for speaking up for the poor and questioning the working of the police and the District Bar Association
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

MP: 24-year-old man killed by his brothers-in law in alleged hate crime

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Sameer Khan, who had worked at the shop of one of the brothers till recently, had eloped with their sister against their wish. They invited their sister over citing their father’s ill health and allegedly stabbed Khan to death at a cafe
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT photo)
File photo: MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT photo)
bhopal news

MP govt to seek right to take criminal action against controversial web series

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:40 AM IST
  • A decision to this effect was taken after BJP MLA from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, raised the issue in the state legislative assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indore police claims the minor girls complaint that the accused sexually harassed them while taking a selfie.(Representative image)
Indore police claims the minor girls complaint that the accused sexually harassed them while taking a selfie.(Representative image)
bhopal news

2 held in MP for ‘forcing’ minors to convert, kin of accused allege frame-up

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • The family members of the accused said the girls knew Sohail for several years and they had gone to Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army personnel stand guard on an armoured vehicle during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag on Thursday.(ANI)
Army personnel stand guard on an armoured vehicle during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag on Thursday.(ANI)
bhopal news

Army's Central Command honours soldiers with service awards

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:16 PM IST
According to the release, the Lieutenant General also bestowed "Central Command Unit Citation" to 15 units for their meritorious and outstanding performance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP