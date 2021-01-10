Fog, chill in parts of MP; Bhopal, many other areas get rain
People in many parts of Madhya Pradesh woke up to a foggy and chilly morning on Sunday and the mercury is expected to further dip by evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Besides, almost all divisions of the state also received rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, P K Saha, senior meteorologist at IMD's Bhopal office, said.
Dense to moderate fog prevailed in the morning in large parts of the state, including the state capital Bhopal and Rajgarh.
Due to the fog, visibility was not beyond 10 metres at in Bhopal at 2.30 am, and not beyond 50 metres at the Raja Bhoj Airport here around 10 am on Sunday, the official said.
Bhopal received 4.4 mm rainfall, while Indore recorded 2.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, as per the IMD.
Saha said clouds and drizzle caused by the westerly disturbances are likely to wither shortly, paving the way for a clear sky and chill.
The minimum temperature across the state is likely to dip by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the next two days, he said.
Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which decreased further to 16.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the official said.
He said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed three wet spells during the current winter season, including two this month.
The state received rain for the first time this winter in the second-half of last month.
