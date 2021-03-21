Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Former Congress MP Suraj Solanki dies of cardiac arrest in Bhopal
PTI, Dhar/ Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Former Congress Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Suraj Bhanu Singh Solanki died of cardiac arrest on Sunday during a morning walk in Bhopal, his kin said.

Solanki, MP from Dhar in 1989 and 1991, was 60 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

He was the son of former deputy chief minister and ex-state Congress chief late Shiv Bhanu Singh Solanki.

Solanki was a commercial pilot and was brought into politics by late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath expressed grief at Solanki's death.

