Former Congress MP Suraj Solanki dies of cardiac arrest in Bhopal

Former Congress Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Suraj Bhanu Singh Solanki died of cardiac arrest on Sunday during a morning walk in Bhopal, his kin said.

Solanki, MP from Dhar in 1989 and 1991, was 60 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

He was the son of former deputy chief minister and ex-state Congress chief late Shiv Bhanu Singh Solanki.

Solanki was a commercial pilot and was brought into politics by late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath expressed grief at Solanki's death.