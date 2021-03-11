Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Gandhi statue damaged by monkeys in MP's Mandsaur, say Police
bhopal news

Gandhi statue damaged by monkeys in MP's Mandsaur, say Police

"No one was seen crossing the school boundary and a watchman was on duty till 8 pm. Earlier, an incident was reported where monkeys broke the arm of the idol and it was repaired," said Siddharth Chaudhary, Mandsaur SP.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:32 PM IST
"There is a possibility that it was done by monkeys. A case has been registered," he further said and added that other angles are also being investigated," Chaudhary said(ANI Photo)

Police said that it is likely that monkeys damaged a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of a school in Gurjarbardiya village in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

"No one was seen crossing the school boundary and a watchman was on duty till 8 pm. Earlier, an incident was reported where monkeys broke the arm of the idol and it was repaired," said Siddharth Chaudhary, Mandsaur SP.

"There is a possibility that it was done by monkeys. A case has been registered," he further said and added that other angles are also being investigated.

Congress leader Deepak Singh Chauhan said that damaging the statue of the Father of the Nation is a big crime.

"The Mandsaur SP is saying that the monkeys have vandalised the statue, is he referring to the monkeys of the BJP?" asked Chauhan.

Afzalpur Police Station has registered a case and a probe is underway.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 4.1% in Madhya Pradesh, highest in 2 months

Maharashtra devotees defy ban, walk through forests to reach Shiva temples in MP

Suspecting her character, MP man chops off wife's hand, leg

MP to hold Ram Leelas to remind tribals of Hindu ‘past’ amid call for Sarna code
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP