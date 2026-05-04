Gwalior, The Madhya Pradesh government will promote cattle rearers and boost dairy investment to make the state the country's "milk capital", Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

Government will turn MP into milk capital of India: CM Yadav, announces dairy sector push plan

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Addressing a state-level conference of dairy farmers and milk producers in Gwalior, Yadav said the dairy sector forms the backbone of the rural economy and the government remains committed to farmers' prosperity.

He added that the government aims to make Madhya Pradesh a leading milk-producing state and identified Gwalior as a key contributor.

Yadav performed the foundation-laying ceremony for Rishi Galav University in Gwalior.

"Today is a very special day. The university foundation ceremony and blessings of the cow hold significance. Soldiers at borders and farmers in fields are equal," he said.

Yadav said the government is observing a farmer welfare year and focusing on agriculturists, women, youth and the poor.

He said the state has disbursed ₹55,000 crore under the Ladli Behna scheme and continues to support farmers through welfare initiatives.

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{{^usCountry}} He said wheat procurement will take place at ₹2,625 per quintal and added that river-linking projects will provide irrigation to farms, adding that wheat production has reached record levels and farmers are also earning through milk production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said wheat procurement will take place at ₹2,625 per quintal and added that river-linking projects will provide irrigation to farms, adding that wheat production has reached record levels and farmers are also earning through milk production. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yadav also said that the government will provide assistance up to ₹10 lakh to promote dairy units and ensure fair prices for milk producers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav also said that the government will provide assistance up to ₹10 lakh to promote dairy units and ensure fair prices for milk producers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said Madhya Pradesh ranks third in milk production and aims to become number one in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Madhya Pradesh ranks third in milk production and aims to become number one in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yadav informed that stray cattle will be shifted to gaushalas, and large shelters are being developed across the state. He said Gwalior has the Lal Tipara gaushala housing around 10,000 cattle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav informed that stray cattle will be shifted to gaushalas, and large shelters are being developed across the state. He said Gwalior has the Lal Tipara gaushala housing around 10,000 cattle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Gwalior region has 68,737 cattle rearers managing over four lakh livestock and producing 605 tonnes of milk, he said, adding that gaushalas are producing organic manure, milk and ghee, and the government has introduced cow ambulance services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Gwalior region has 68,737 cattle rearers managing over four lakh livestock and producing 605 tonnes of milk, he said, adding that gaushalas are producing organic manure, milk and ghee, and the government has introduced cow ambulance services. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav announced plans to open an animal feed unit and wellness centre in Gwalior and a new veterinary hospital in Dabra.

He said the government will provide compensation at four times the guideline rate for land acquisition.

Earlier, Yadav performed the foundation-laying ceremony for Rishi Galav University in Gwalior. He said the university will equip future generations with values, culture and skills for nation-building.

The university is being constructed by Madhya Bharat Shiksha Samiti, Gwalior.

Yadav said the institution is being established with social support and will uphold educational values.

The foundation of the institution traces back to an idea envisioned 85 years ago by Sadashiv Gokhale, he added.

He said the state has opened three new universities after the formation of the government and introduced 55 excellence colleges under the new education policy.

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Yadav expressed hope that Rishi Galav University will begin operations by Guru Purnima next year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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