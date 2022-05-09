Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Groom wearing 'sherwani', not 'dhoti-kurta', at wedding leads to violent clash in Madhya Pradesh
bhopal news

Groom wearing 'sherwani', not 'dhoti-kurta', at wedding leads to violent clash in Madhya Pradesh

Members from both sides later lodged police complaints, based on which a case was registered against some persons under IPC Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
The incident took place in Mangbaeda village on Saturday after relatives of the bride insisted that the groom wear a 'dhoti-kurta' during the marriage rituals.(Pixabay / Representational Image)
Published on May 09, 2022 10:19 AM IST
PTI |

A tribal groom wearing a 'sherwani' at his wedding led to a dispute between his and the bride's family in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, following which people from the two sides allegedly hurled stones at each other and indulged in a violent clash, police said on Monday. 

The incident took place in Mangbaeda village on Saturday after relatives of the bride insisted that the groom wear a 'dhoti-kurta' during the marriage rituals, as per their tribal tradition, and not the 'sherwani'.

“The groom Sundarlal, a resident of Dhar city, was wearing a 'sherwani', while the bride's relatives insisted that the marriage rituals be performed in 'dhoti-kurta',” Dhamnod police station in-charge Sushil Yaduvanshi said. This led to a heated argument between the two sides and resulted in a violent clash, he said. 

Members from both the sides later lodged police complaints, based on which a case was registered against some persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said. However, groom Sundarlal later told reporters that there was no dispute with the bride's family, but claimed some of her relatives were involved in assaulting people. 

RELATED STORIES

“The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting,” he said. 

After the incident, a large number of people, including women, reached Dhamnod police station and staged a protest. Some women at the police station alleged that stones were hurled at them by the bride's relatives, causing injuries to some people. Later on Saturday, the families of the bride and the groom reached Dhar city and completed the marriage rituals, family sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP