Gwalior cops arrest 8 for MP nurse recruitment exam paper leak

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested eight people from four states in connection with the leak of a question paper for a test to recruit staff nurses in the NHM (National Health Mission), police said.

The examination for recruitment to 2,284 posts of contractual nurses to be held later in the day in two shifts. The examination was cancelled after the police raid. Officials said 45,000 candidates were to appear for the recruitment examination at centres across the state.

Gwalior superintendent of police (SP) Amit Sanghi said the prime accused who lived in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj was on the run. He is the one who procured the paper for ₹15 lakh and came up with this plan to earn crores, police said.

Police said the eight people arrested from a hotel in Gwalior were the middlemen that the prime accused used to reach candidates and deal with them.

“We received information that some people contacted candidates to sell the exam paper. They were called to a hotel with their original documents which they had to surrender when they took the question paper,” Sanghi said on the raid that was carried out by a joint team from the crime branch and the Dabra police station.

The accused were to return the documents - the original mark sheet of the candidates and their Aadhaar card - after getting the money for the question paper. Each set of paper was priced at between ₹2-3 lakh.

The police officers who searched the hotel found documents of 80 candidates.

“As of now, no transaction of money was found. We will cross-check the questions exam paper found in the hotel with the original question papers,” said the SP.

