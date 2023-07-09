MP: Minor among four booked for thrashing youth, forcing him to lick his feet

Gwalior police on Saturday booked four persons, including a minor, for allegedly abducting and assaulting a 19-year-old man in Dabra town, said police on Saturday. (Twitter Photo)

Police said that they swung into action after a video of the incident showing a youth being trashed and forced to lick feet went viral on social media.

Rajesh Chandel, Gwalior superintendent of police (SP), said, “A 17-year-old minor and three others, namely Sudeep Gurjar, Tejendra Gurjar and Amit Gurjar, abducted Mohsin Khan, 19, to take revenge for the fight with their brother. Mohsin and one other person, identified as Karan Goswami, had thrashed the minor’s brother on May 21.”

Mohsin was booked previously for causing physical hurt to the brother of the accused persons, said the SP.

Giving details, SP Chandel said in June last week, the four accused called Karan Goswami and asked him to call Mohsin near Jiwaji University in Gwalior and from there, they took Mohsin to Dabra in an SUV.

“On the way, the minor thrashed Mohsin and abused him on religious lines. The minor accused thrashed him with slippers and forced him to lick his feet,” said the SP.

After two videos of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, the police investigated the matter and identified the accused and victims, the SP added.

Police said that Goswami had filed a complaint at the University police station on Saturday, following which the accused were booked under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (using obscene language) of the Indian Penal Code.