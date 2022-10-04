In MP, houses of 3 men accused of throwing stones on Garba pandal demolished

BHOPAL: The Mandsaur district administration and police on Tuesday demolished the houses of three persons accused of throwing stones on a Garba pandal and attacking organisers with a sharp-edged weapon over the weekend, the Madhya Pradesh Police said.

On Tuesday, the administration razed the houses of three accused including Salman Khan, the prime accused in the case. “The houses were constructed illegally so we demolished them. We are checking the property papers of all the accused and action will be taken accordingly,” said Mandsaur sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Shiva. Eleven people have been arrested in this case so far.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against 19 people of Surjani village for attempted murder and rioting at Sitamau police station in Mandsaur on Sunday night. “They were found to be habitual offenders,” Mandsaur superintendent of police Anurag Sujaniya said.

“Devotees were playing Garba while worshipping Mata on Saturday night in Surjani village of Sitamau police station area. Salman Khan started hitting his bike on the pandal. One of the organisers, Shivlal Patidar, objected and also complained to his father. On Sunday, Salman along with others reached the Garba venue and started beating Shivlal and other organisers. Salman hit the head of a villager, Mahesh, with an iron axe.”

Later, Salman and the other accused allegedly threw stones at the pandal and a few women were injured in the incident. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The senior police officer said there was tension in the village because of the incident and police personnel were deployed in the village to hold peace.

Mahesh Patidar and Shivlal were taken to the district hospital where their condition is said to be serious.

