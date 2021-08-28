Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Jobless engineer in Madhya Pradesh kills teenage son, dies after consuming poison
bhopal news

Jobless engineer in Madhya Pradesh kills teenage son, dies after consuming poison

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.
PTI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Representational image

Depressed over being jobless for the last few months, a 56-year-old civil engineer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after killing his teenage son by slitting his throat with a tile cutter at their residence on the outskirts of Bhopal, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said. His wife, 50, had also consumed poison with the man and he had tried to kill his 14-year-old daughter by slitting her throat like his son.

However, the mother-daughter duo has survived and they have been admitted to a hospital, a police official said, adding that the girl is said to be in a critical condition.

"The man, Ravi Thackeray, was jobless for the last three months. Due to the financial hardships and depression, he and his wife Ranjana, 50, decided to end their lives and also kill their two children at their residence in Sahara Estate Township," Misrod Police Station Inspector Niranjan Sharma told PTI.

RELATED STORIES

"The couple slit the throats of their children using a tile cutter and then consumed poison. While their 16-year-old son Ritesh died, their daughter Gunjan survived," he said.

The mother-daughter duo has been admitted to the government-run Hamidia hospital, while the bodies of the man and his son have been sent for post-mortem, the inspector said. A case has been registered in this connection, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh crime news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 MP recruitment papers were leaked day before test, cancelled: Minister

'Classes 9-12 to function on all working days': Shivraj Chouhan

First raid on illegal money lenders in MP following amended law, 8 arrested

Hindu group members booked for staging protest without permission in MP’s Indore
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP