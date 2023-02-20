Kamal Nath to be Congress’s CM face in Madhya Pradesh polls: Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday said Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath will be the party’s presumptive chief minister in the 2023 assembly election.

We will fight the elections in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Kamal Nath. So, he will be the CM’s face,” Singh told reporters in Budhni.

This was the first time that Digvijaya Singh has named Kamal Nath as the party’s presumptive chief minister in the 2023 state elections. Other senior Congress leaders in the state including Arun Yadav and Jitu Patwari have signalled that it was not a closed chapter and stressed that All India Congress Committee leaders will decide the chief minister’s face after the election.

To be sure, Kamal Nath has already made it clear that he was not the CM’s face and insisted that he was just working to secure the future of people of MP by exposing what he described as the “lies of the BJP-led state government”.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suggested that there was a gap between what Digvijaya Singh said and what he wanted. “Now this Digvijaya has a style. What he says... what is in his heart.... and what he does.... no one has been able to know this till date,” he said.