Khargone violence: Two accused claim to have alibi

BHOPAL/KHARGONE: A man named as accused in connection with the communal tension in Khargone, which broke out after stone-pelting at a religious procession on April 10, has claimed that he has been bed-ridden and admitted in a hospital while another accused person, a transporter, claimed that he was in Karnataka at the time of the incident.

The police registered 47 FIRs and arrested 144 people. Now, the locals are accusing the police of framing them on false charges.

A resident of Sanjay Nagar, Fareed Khan, 38, who has been named as an accused in the case, claimed that he was admitted in a hospital after having undergone hip bone displacement,

“I was admitted to the district hospital on April 9 and remained in the hospital till April 11. I am not even able to stand up so how can I participate in riots,” he said, showing discharge slip from Ortho Trauma Ward of the district hospital.

He said the police named him and his two brothers, who are in cattle trade, and his father for rioting and arson. “Without verifying the facts, police are filing FIR against people under fake charges,” he alleged.

Another resident Azam Khan, whose shop was burned down, said, “I had gone to Kalaburagi district on April 8. On April 9, I went to a doctor to take medicine for haemorrhoids. I completed my delivery of biscuits at two places and came back on April 14. I have a doctor’s prescription and all the slips of transportation of biscuits to show that I was not in Khargone but police booked me.”

“I showed everything to the police and they said the investigation will reveal the truth,” he added.

Azam Khan alleged the police registered cases on complaint of locals and are targeting all the male members of the family whether he was present at the site or not.

Khargone in-charge superintendent of police Rohit Kashwani said, “Police have registered FIR on the basis of the complaint. The investigation is pending in all cases. These two people informed us that they were not present at the site. We are verifying their claims and will remove their names. Even if more people come to us, we will act according to the law.”

Earlier in Sendhwa town of Barwani district, three people, who had been in jail since March 11, were booked for arson and rioting on April 10.

The locals are also raising questions on demolition drives against illegal encroachment. Two toilets which were constructed in two houses of Khaskhaswadi area by Municipality Khargone four years ago were demolished alleging illegal encroachment.

A local resident Akbar Khan, who worked as a labourer, said, “Four years ago, municipality officials came to our house with an offer of constructing toilets under Pradhan Mantri Swacchta Abhiyan. Later, they constructed toilets at two houses in the locality. If it was illegal construction, why did municipality officials construct it.”

Earlier, a house built under Pradhan Mantri Housing Scheme was also demolished due to illegal construction.

Khargone collector Anugraha P said, “I don’t know who constructed that but the demolition drive was held according to the law against illegal encroachment.”

