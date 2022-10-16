Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana softball teams record victory in state-level c’ship

Bringing laurels to the district, Ludhiana’s girls and boys U-14 softball teams clinched the first prize, respectively, in the state-level matches being held under the Punjab Khed Mela on Sunday. Also, Arjun Singh, representing the district in judo under 55 kg event, clinched a gold medal in the state-level championship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Players who won gold medals in different events of judo include Vanshika (Patiala) in -48 kg, Sanchi Goyal (Patiala) in -52kg, Ishmeet Kaur (Hoshiarpur) in -57 kg, Arushi Nanda (Jalandhar) in +57kg, Mohit (Fazilka) in -30kg, Jatin(Patiala) in -35kg, Sarath Sharma(Gurdaspur) in -40kg, Arush Dutta (Hoshiarpur) in -45kg, Chetan Waliya (Patiala) in -55kg, Pranav Sharma(Gurdaspur) in -60kg, Krish Thakur (Hoshiarpur) in -66kg and Ram Kumar(SAS nagar) clinched gold in the +66kg game.

The results of handball game were being compiled at the time of filing this report.

U-17 games to begin today

Ludhiana is hosting a total of four games— handball, judo, softball and basketball— for the U-14, U-17, U-21 and 21-40 categories. As many as 1,244 players from 23 districts of Punjab participated in the under-14 category. While the matches for under-14 games except basketball concluded on Sunday, the competition for U-17 games would commence from October 17 onwards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matches for softball are being held at the Guru Nanak stadium, while judo competitions are underway at the multipurpose sports hall and the handball matches were held at the BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar.

According to the district sports department, the dates for basketball will be announced later. The state-level matches under the Punjab Khed Mela being held in nine districts of Punjab will conclude on October 22.

In addition to 22 games played at the district-level, additional seven games, including archery, shooting, rowing, chess, gymnastics, fencing, kayaking and canoeing, are being contested at the state-level.

Winning players in the under-14, under-17 and under-21 categories will receive ₹10,000 for the first position, ₹7,000 for the second and ₹5,000 for the third position, along with certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}