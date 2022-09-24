Ludhiana | CoE slams GLADA for inaction against illegal colonies

Criticising the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for its alleged failure to curb illegal construction of colonies and operation of commercial activities in residential areas, Council of Engineers submitted a complaint with chief minister’s office on Saturday.

Accusing the GLADA officials of working in connivance with violators, the engineers’ body said illegal colonies were still being constructed in the areas falling under the department’s jurisdiction.

They alleged that in the regularisation policy floated by the government in 2018, it was clearly mentioned that illegal colonies that had been established by March 19, 2018 could be regularised. “But illegal colonies are still being constructed with no action being taken by the authorities. These illegal activities are taking place on Rahon Road, Jaspal Bangar, Churpur Road, Balloke, Hambran road etc.

Similarly, a large number of commercial units have been constructed in residential areas situated on Chandigarh Road, Ayali Kalan, Dad Road, Lohara road, Jugiana Road, Kakka Road etc, with no steps being taken by authorities to tighten noose around violators.

President of the engineers’ body Kapil Arora said, “Illegal construction of colonies also has a bad impact on the environment. As per the Affordable Housing Policy, a minimum 8 per cent of area has to be reserved for parks in a colony. But the colonisers of illegal colonies do not leave any space for parks.”

“ We have written to CM office seeking action against the authorities and colonisers. Also, mushrooming of illegal colonies should be stopped. If the authorities fail to take any action, we will be forced to move the court,” said Arora.

Despite attempts were made to reach additional chief administrator (ACA), GLADA, Amrinder Singh Malhi, he was not available for comments.

Meanwhile, one of the GLADA officials, requesting anonymity, said regular drives were being conducted against illegal constructions and recently, “GLADA had demolished five colonies in Jaspal Bangar, Dharaur and Majara villages. If the engineers’ body has any complaints, then those should be submitted with the authorities and required action will be taken,” the official said.

