Ludhiana man gets 10 year jail for raping minor

bhopal news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST

The court also also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the accused, a resident of Doraha, Ludhiana, for raping the minor

The court of additional sessions judge Amarjeet Singh sentenced Manish Pandey, a resident of Doraha, Ludhiana, to 10 years imprisonment for raping minor. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A local court awarded 10 years imprisonment to a man for the rape and kidnapping of a minor girl.

The court of additional sessions judge Amarjeet Singh sentenced Manish Pandey to 10 years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on him.

The case was registered on November 20, 2019, at Sadar police station when the student of Class 11 went missing.

Based on the statements of her family members, the accused was arrested and victim was found with him.

