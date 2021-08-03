Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh: 2 bridges damaged in Datia, 10 gates of Madikheda Dam opened | Watch

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for 25 districts in Madhya Pradesh, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The latest weather forecast by the IMD suggests a significant reduction in rainfall activity in western Madhya Pradesh is likely from Wednesday.(ANI)

Amid ongoing rescue operations in the flood-affected areas in Madhya Pradesh, 10 gates of the Atal Sagar (Madikheda) Dam in Shivpuri district have been opened due to the rise in the water level of the Sindh river. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for 25 districts in Madhya Pradesh, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall till Tuesday.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a large volume of water gushing through the gates of the Atal Sagar Dam, built on the Sindh river. Another video showed two bridges on Datia-Gwalior road in Datia district damaged due to strong currents of the Sindh river, indicating the severity of the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh after heavy rainfall.

The latest weather forecast by the IMD, however, suggests a significant reduction in the current spell of intense rainfall activity in western Madhya Pradesh is likely from Wednesday. According to the weather forecasting agency, Shivpuri, Guna, Vidisha, and Morena were among the top 21 heavy rainfall stations in India as reported Tuesday morning.

After a review meeting with officials, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state has asked for four columns of the army to support the rescue people stranded due to floods, reported ANI. Chouhan applauded the work done by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), adding that two ministers are in Shivpuri to monitor the situation.

“We have asked for 4 columns of the army so that they are able to rescue the people who are stranded due to the floods. SDRF team is doing good work. 2 ministers are in Shivpuri and are monitoring the situation and are in talks with me,” ANI quoted Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying.

