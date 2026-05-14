Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed, several injured in Dewas firecracker factory blast

At least two persons were killed and more than 12 others were injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in the Tonk Kalan area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas on Thursday, police said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment. (ANI)

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Fire brigade teams are working to douse the flames, and the administration has confirmed two deaths, though locals say the toll is higher.

The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

According to police officers, the blast was so severe that people were flung far away, and nearby houses experienced tremors.

The district collector and police officers reached the site and launched rescue operation.

More than 200 workers, including women, were employed at the factory. Villagers alleged that the unit was operating illegally and that authorities had failed to act despite repeated complaints.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister said on X, “The news of several casualties in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Tonk Kala, Dewas district, is heart-wrenching. I have directed the district in-charge and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda ji, the Home Secretary, and senior officials to reach the incident site. Orders for an investigation into the incident have also been issued. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each from the state government to the families of the deceased and to ensure free treatment for the injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal for peace for the departed souls, strength for the grieving families to bear their sorrow, and swift recovery for those injured in the accident.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. Read Less

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