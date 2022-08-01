Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP: 4 dead, 9 injured in hospital fire in Jabalpur

Published on Aug 01, 2022 04:46 PM IST
The fire broke out in New Life Multi Speciality Hospital located in Jabalpur's Chandal Bhata area this afternoon.
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Shruti Tomar | Written by Aryan Prakash

Four people died and nine were injured in a fire at a private hospital in Jabalpur. The fire broke out in New Life Multi Specialist Hospital located in Jabalpur's Chandal Bhata area this afternoon.

District collector Iliyaraja T said four died and nine seriously injured. "Rescue operation is going on. Fire brigades are trying douse fire."Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Saddened with the news of a major fire at a hospital in Jabalpur. I am in touch with local administration and have directed the chief secretary to monitor the incident. The rescue operations are underway".

