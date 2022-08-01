MP: 4 dead, 9 injured in hospital fire in Jabalpur
Four people died and nine were injured in a fire at a private hospital in Jabalpur.
The fire broke out in New Life Multi Specialist Hospital located in Jabalpur's Chandal Bhata area this afternoon.
District collector Iliyaraja T said four died and nine seriously injured. "Rescue operation is going on. Fire brigades are trying douse fire."
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Saddened with the news of a major fire at a hospital in Jabalpur. I am in touch with local administration and have directed the chief secretary to monitor the incident. The rescue operations are underway".
-
Extension of excise policy approved, Delhi liquor stores, bars to reopen
Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday approved the month-long extension of the existing Excise Policy 2021-22, paving the way for the reopening of liquor stores and bars in Delhi, an official in his office said. The term of the Excise Policy 2021-22 expired on July 31, and without the approval of the extension, selling liquor would have been considered illegal. Earlier in the day, liquor stores and bars were shuttered.
-
Monday musings: Less law, more order; the story of ‘missing’ traffic police personnel
For the past month, Punekars had a different experience driving on the city roads. What was different then? The police personnel who were supposed to be manning the traffic were missing. It was prolonged – for almost more than a month. The primary responsibility of traffic personnel is to make sure of a smooth flow of traffic on roads. The job was left solely to the network of CCTV cameras in spotting traffic violations.
-
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut's family hours after close aide's arrest
Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to family members of party MP Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late on Sunday night in a money laundering case. Thackeray went to Raut's residence in Bhandup, in suburban Mumbai, along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.
-
Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police
A Rajasthan police constable was thrashed by half-a-dozen men with sticks and iron rods in the Kota district for stopping a tractor trolley loaded with illegally-mined sand gravel (bajri) late on Sunday, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Ramganjmandi (Kota), N Praveen Nayak said before the police team could reach, about six accomplices of the driver reached the spot and mercilessly thrashed Constable Ram Chandra for stopping their vehicle. They finally drove away with the tractor.
-
Bengaluru: KPTCL works to cause power cuts in August; Check affected divisions
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, Bengaluru city's electricity manager, has updated upcoming works to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, a government-run electric power transmission company for August. These works could be undertaken between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the month. According to the data uploaded on the BESCOM website, works are scheduled for nearly all days of the month, from August 1 to August 28.
