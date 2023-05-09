MP ATS detains 16, including Bhopal gas survivor activist’s nephew, for HuT links

Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained 16 people including the nephew of a well-known Bhopal gas tragedy survivor activist for alleged connection with the radical Islamist group, Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), from Bhopal, Chhindawara and Hyderabad.

MP ATS inspector general Anuraag, who uses his first name, confirmed the development and said the operation was going on in association with central agencies.

The detainees included Mohammad Waseem, nephew of renowned gas tragedy survivor activist in Bhopal, Rashida Bi, and nine others from Aishbagh area of Bhopal, one from Chhindwara and five from Hyderabad.

An officer said, “The raid was conducted on Tuesday morning after finding strong inputs three months ago that HuT was making its base in Madhya Pradesh. After collecting strong evidence, the youth were detained. Mobile phones of the family members have also been seized. They are being interrogated by MP ATS at unknown place.”

Some objectionable literature, laptops, pen drives and hard disks have also been seized, said the officer.

A Bhopal gas survivor activist said, “The team with guns in their hand reached the house of the activist (Rashida Bi) and detained Waseem by covering his face. They also seized all the mobile phones of the family members. They said Waseem will be left after interrogation.”

The HuT has spread its base in more 50 countries and impart training of chemical war to its members. The outfit had not been active for the past 13 years in India but recently the central agencies received input that it was making its base in India, said another senior officer, requesting anonymity.

