MP Cabinet increases amount for farmer scheme, approves new district

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved the seventh pay commission for panchayat secretaries and increased the amount under the “Kisan Samman Nidhi” from ₹4000 to ₹6000 annually.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also approved a new district, Mauganj in Rewa, besides a new tehsil and a municipal council.

Ahead of the meeting, Chouhan announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the ‘Sant Ravidas Ji’ temple at Badtuma in Sagar on August 12.

After the meeting, home minister Narottam Mishra said, “There will be a big programme related to the Ladli Behna (a government scheme for women) on August 27 across the state and CM will address the beneficiaries of the scheme virtually.”

Mishra listed the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting.

“In the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers will get ₹12,000 including ₹6,000 from the central government and ₹6,000 from the Madhya Pradesh government. The state government has increased (the amount) by ₹2000 per year. Similarly, panchayat secretaries will get the salary as per the seventh pay commission,” said Mishra.

The cabinet announced new initiatives for the school education department. “Self-help groups will be given the work of stitching uniforms for girl students from class 1 to 8. The DPR (detailed project report) of ₹1362 crore for the construction of 37 CM Rise Schools ( an initiative to impart high quality education in schools) has been approved by the cabinet. (Also) ₹100 crore has been sanctioned for the Sainik School, Bhind,” said the home minister.

New administrative divisions were also announced: Satai of Chhatarpur district has been approved as a new tehsil while Paraswara will be a new revenue subdivision in Balaghat district.

The formation of Mauganj district -- by merging three tehsils of Rewa district, Mauganj, Hanumana and Naigarhi -- was formalised; the Batiyagarh gram panchayat of Damoh district will be a new municipal council, it was announced.

The cabinet also approved Shakti Sadan Scheme to help destitute women, making a provision of ₹22 crore for the scheme.

