Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan appeals to people to make ‘janata curfew’ a success to break Covid-19 transmission chain

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday appealed to the public to cooperate in curbing the transmission of the coronavirus disease. He also assured that the state is taking all necessary actions on a “war footing” to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets briefing the measures taken so far, the chief minister said Covid-19 care centres have been set up in all 49 districts in Madhya Pradesh. “In all 49 districts, Covid-19 care centres have been set up. Action is being taken on a war footing to combat the infections of the coronavirus epidemic at every level, but it is very important to break the chain of transmission. I appeal to the public to make the curfew a success to break the chain,” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

While a night curfew between 10pm and 6am was imposed on all urban areas in Madhya Pradesh on April 8, a Sunday lockdown was also announced by the state government. Additionally, a week-long complete lockdown was announced on Chhindwara district and on April 12, another week-long ‘corona curfew’ was imposed on the capital city of Bhopal until April 19, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Chouhan also said that the number of beds in hospitals is also being increased in the state. “At AIIMS, Bhopal, there will be more beds for Covid-19. In Indore, a 500-bed Covid-19 care centre is being built with the help of Radha Swami Satsang Vyas and it will soon be increased to 2000 beds,” he said. Earlier on April 13, Indore’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar had announced the construction of the 500-bed Covid-19 care centre in the city, news agency ANI reported.

The chief minister also expressed confidence that the shortage in Remdesivir injections would end soon. “10,000 injections have come in the evening, they are being sent to different places. 50,000 injections have been ordered and delivered. Apart from this, talks are going on with many companies. I am confident that the injection crisis will end soon,” he said. He also thanked Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan for approval to provide 450 metric tonnes of Oxygen to Madhya Pradesh from places like Gujarat, Bhilai and Rourkela.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 9,720 new cases of coronavirus infections and 51 patients succumbed to the disease on April 14. The state also reported 49,551 active cases of Covid-19, according to a state government bulletin released on Wednesday.