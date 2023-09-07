MP elections: Congress to take out ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ from September 15

Eyeing the upcoming Assembly polls in the state Assembly elections, the Madhya Pradesh Congress will take out seven ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatras’ in seven different regions, party officials familiar with the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The yatras are being organised to counter the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, they said.

BJP launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Neemuch on Monday.

Congress MLA and head of Congress Campaign Committee Kantilal Bhuria said the yatras are being organised to inform the people about unemployment, corruption, and atrocities against the tribal and Dalits in the state by the ruling BJP government.

Bhuria said that the yatras will begin on September 15.

Seven Congress leaders, including Kantilal Bhuria from Mahakaushal, leader of opposition in the state assembly Dr Govind Singh from Gwalior Chambal, Jitu Patwari from Malwa, Ajay Singh Rahul from Bundelkhand, Arun Yadav from Nimad, Suresh Pachauri from Narmadapuram and Kamleswar Patel from Vindhya, will lead the seven yatras, he said.

“These yatras will expose many corruption issues taking place from the village to the state level. We will raise the issue of inflation and fake promises (made by the BJP),” said Bhuria.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath will also address the yatras with other national leaders.

Slamming the Congress’ yatras, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The BJP is getting people’s love, blessings and support. Those who get love will take out Jan Aashirwad Yatra for blessings. Those who are receiving anger, they will take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra.”

On Thursday, the CM performed Bhoomi Pujan for the Karyakarta Mahakumbh to be held on September 25 at Bhopal’s Jamboree ground. All five Jan Ashirwad Yatras of the BJP will conclude here.

On Tuesday, a day after the BJP launched the yatra in Neemuch, it was attacked with stones. According to the BJP, a group of people pelted stones at several vehicles of the convoy, which was passing through the Rawli village in the district.

The BJP has alleged that the attack was done by the Congress. “It was a planned attack by the Congress. They have realised that their political ground is shrinking in the state and they cannot digest the kind of response the yatra is receiving,” said state home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday.

Mishra further informed that seven people were booked in connection with the incident of stone pelting.

CM Chouhan pointed fingers at the Congress and said “It will not succeed with such tactics”.

The chief minister further said that instructions have been given to investigate the stone-pelting on the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ on Tuesday night and action will be taken against those behind the incident.

Meanwhile, the Congress briushed aside the BJP’s allegations, and said the attack reflected people’s anger against the ruling party and the government headed by CM Chouhan.

State Congress Media Department chairman KK Mishra on Tuesday said angry people have started giving their “blessings” to the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

(with PTI inputs)

