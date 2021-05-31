Madhya Pradesh extends ‘corona curfew’ till June 15 with certain relaxations: CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that the ongoing ‘corona curfew’ in the state has been extended till June 15 but certain relaxations will be given in order to revive the economy.

Addressing the state virtually over the present Covid-19 situation, Chouhan said, “We have to protect ourselves from Covid-19 but we also have to start economic activities in order to ensure that businesses and construction work can run, the poor are able to feed themselves and labourers earn wages. Crisis management, irrespective of whichever level they belong to, have decided what activities will be allowed and restricted till June 15.”

Chouhan announced the list of restrictions which will continue throughout the state such as ban on all social, political, religious, sports, entertainment events etc. Educational institutions including coaching classes will remain closed along with shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, auditoriums, swimming pools and picnic spots, he added. Not more than 10 people will be allowed to attend funerals and only 20 will be allowed to assemble for weddings.

“All types of industries will be opened, movement of raw materials and finished goods will be allowed. Hospital clinics, nursing homes, medical insurance companies, other health and medical services, veterinary hospitals, ration and grocery shops, pharmacies, dairies and milk shops, petrol and diesel pumps, fruit and vegetable shops will remain open,” the chief minister said in his address, adding that take-away services for restaurants will be allowed.

Banks, ATMs, print and electronic media, plumbers, electricians, IT service providers, vaccination against Covid-19 and house help will also be allowed during the ‘corona curfew’ period, said Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh will be under ‘Janta Curfew’ from Saturday 10pm till Monday 6am while there will be a daily night curfew from 10pm to 6am, Chouhan said.

The state has so far recorded 780,000 cases and 8,067 deaths due to Covid-19. On Monday, 1,205 new cases were added, the lowest in over two months, while 48 more people succumbed to the viral disease. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new cases.

Even though Madhya Pradesh has gained control over the pandemic, it is grappling with an increase in cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus. The state government declared it as a notified disease on May 22 and currently there are over 750 people infected.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that the state government is working in full swing towards treating patients of mucormycosis. “Earlier we were facing problems in procuring Amphotericin-B injections but now we are being ensured of their supply. We are also making arrangements to send the injections to private hospitals.”