Video of MP firm’s employees washing used PPE kits surfaces, probe on

Employees of a bio and medical waste disposal company were found washing personal protective equipment (PPE) kit and gloves, used by doctors and paramedical staff working in Covid-19 wards in several hospitals of Satna district, allegedly to resell, said a health department official.

Indo Water management and Pollution Control Corporation supplied the used PPE kits and gloves to other districts for sale, alleged an employee of the company.

The matter came to light on Wednesday night after some videos of the employees of the company went viral. In the videos, they are seen washing used PPE kits and gloves. In another video, the employees are seen making bundles and packing the PPE kits.

Requesting anonymity, an employee of the company said, “Instead of cutting the kit into pieces, the management has asked us to wash the used PPE kits. They told us that the boiled water will kill the virus. The company got at least 1,000 kits daily for disposal at ₹10 per kit. I don’t how much they are earning from reselling it.”

The Madhya Pradesh health department wrote to the pollution control board to hold an inquiry in the matter.

The state health department’s additional director Pankaj Shukla said, “Bio disposal waste plant in Barkhera, Satna has been given a contract to dispose of PPE kits and gloves by the district administration. The company is also working for some private hospitals. The kits and gloves are for single-use and such an act can spread more infection.”

We have released an order to all the hospitals of MP to tear the kits and gloves before handing them over for disposal, he added.

The state pollution control board is holding an inquiry in the matter.

Pollution control board regional officer RS Parihar said, “We sent a notice to the company and a team will visit the company to inquire about the matter. After completing the inquiry, we will initiate the process of cancellation of license.”

The company director Anmol Mohane said, “The video is being circulated in wrong manner. We washed the PPE kits before cutting it into pieces to dispose. We don’t sell the in the market. We are following all the guidelines of disposal of PPE kits and gloves.”

(with inputs from Amit Singh from Satna)