bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh govt announces electricity subsidy of over 20,700 crore

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requested people to consume electricity wisely and to save as much power as possible, adding that electricity must not be wasted ‘just because it is available.’
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Raj K Raj/HT Archive)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 03:08 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Amid concerns regarding a power crisis in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced a subsidy of over 20,700 crores on electricity, with an aim to provide cheap electricity to farmers and domestic consumers.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Today in Cabinet meeting, we have decided to give a subsidy of over 20,700 crores on electricity to provide cheap electricity to our farmers and domestic consumers in spite of an increase in power prices across the world."

The chief minister also requested people to consume electricity wisely and to save as much power as possible. He added that electricity must not be wasted 'just because it is available'.

A few chief ministers in the country have flagged the power crisis that might arise in their respective states due to the coal shortage in power generation plants. These states include Delhi, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

However, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Thursday assured that there would be no shortage of coal for electricity production and the temporary shortage of coal was due to rain.

Speaking about crop destruction in Madhya Pradesh caused due to unexpected rains, Chouhan said, "Due to untimely rains, crops of farmers were damaged in some parts of the state. I want to assure them that they do not have to worry at all. I have given instructions for a survey that will be done to assess the damage and relief will be provided to farmers."

