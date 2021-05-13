Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to Covid-19
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that the state will grant loans to women, who want to work or start a business, on government guarantee.
ANI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that children who lost their parents to Covid will be provided free education.(HT file photo for representation)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid will be provided free education and 5,000 monthly pension.

"We cannot leave such families, we are the government of the state and we will support these children" the Madhya Pradesh CM said, and added that such children need not worry, as they are the children of the state, and the state will take care of them.

"We will give 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this Covid pandemic. We'll also arrange free education for these children and free ration for these families," he further said.

The chief minister also said that the state will grant loans to women, who want to work or start a business, on government guarantee.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 8,970 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 84 fatalities on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid will be provided free education and 5,000 monthly pension.

"We cannot leave such families, we are the government of the state and we will support these children" the Madhya Pradesh CM said, and added that such children need not worry, as they are the children of the state, and the state will take care of them.

"We will give 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this Covid pandemic. We'll also arrange free education for these children and free ration for these families," he further said.

The chief minister also said that the state will grant loans to women, who want to work or start a business, on government guarantee.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 8,970 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 84 fatalities on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh orphan
TRENDING NEWS

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP