MP govt invokes NSA, razes home of suspect after man on leash assaulted in video

After a viral video of a man being tied to a leash and forced to act like a dog in Bhopal sparked controversy, the Madhya Pradesh government has cracked down on the accused.



The Bhopal Police have taken six people into custody over the incident and National Security Act has been invoked again three of them, who have past criminal records.



“The National Security Act 1980 has also been invoked against the accused in case”, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra told ANI. Bhopal local administration personnel razed the house of accused Sameer Khan. (ANI/Twitter)

The local administration in the presence of police razed the residence of one Sameer Khan, who is accused of harassing and thrashing the youth. The crackdown came on direction of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who had directed the Bhopal police commissioner to take strict action against three accused named Sameer, Faizan and Sajid, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

According to report, the viral video was reportedly filmed at Tila Jamalpura police station area. In the video, the man named Vijay Ramchandani with a leash tied around his neck was heard apologising to the six men standing before him. The victim accused the six men of forcibly trying to convert him.

“The accused were arrested within 4-5 hours, bulldozer action will be carried out. We will take such an action in Bhopal that it will send a message across the state”, the MP home minister told PTI.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)

