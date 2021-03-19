Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh sees 1,140 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths, 556 recoveries
Madhya Pradesh sees 1,140 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths, 556 recoveries

He said 556 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,62,587. Four of 52 districts in the state did not report a new Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours, the official pointed out.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Four of 52 districts in the state did not report a new Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours, the official pointed out.(PTI file photo)

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,140 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,73,097, while seven deaths increased the toll to 3,901, an official said.

He said 556 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,62,587.

Four of 52 districts in the state did not report a new Covoi-19 case in the last 24 hours, the official pointed out.

"A death each was reported from Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Shajapur and Umaria. Indore's caseload rose by 309 to reach 63.510, while that of Bhopal touched 46,383 with the addition of 272 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 1,960 and 1,495 respectively," he said.

With 20,770 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 60.92 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,73,097 new cases 1140, death toll 3,901, recovered 2,62,587, active cases 6,609 number of tests so far 60,92,451.

Topics
madhya pradesh
