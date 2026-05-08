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Madhya Pradesh top in country in Anaemia Mukt Bharat index: Dy CM Shukla

Madhya Pradesh top in country in Anaemia Mukt Bharat index: Dy CM Shukla

Published on: May 08, 2026 08:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has achieved another historic milestone in the field of health services by getting first rank in the country with an AMB index of 92.1 in the 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat Scorecard 2025-26', Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh top in country in Anaemia Mukt Bharat index: Dy CM Shukla

This achievement is testament to the state government's continued commitment and effective implementation towards improving maternal and child health and controlling anaemia, he said in a statement.

Congratulating the Health Department, National Health Mission, ASHA workers, ANMs, allied departments, and field health staff, Shukla said the MP government is working with strong commitment to improve maternal and child health, strengthen nutrition, and eliminate anaemia.

"Healthy citizens are the foundation of a developed Madhya Pradesh. The state government is committed to continuously improving every health standard. The government has taken another strong step towards a healthy Madhya Pradesh and has reiterated its resolve to maintain excellent performance on all public health parameters in the future," he said.

Under Anaemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, extensive public awareness, regular health checkups, iron-folic acid distribution, and nutrition-related activities are being conducted in mission mode across the state, with positive results now visible at the national level, he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh top in country in Anaemia Mukt Bharat index: Dy CM Shukla
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh top in country in Anaemia Mukt Bharat index: Dy CM Shukla
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