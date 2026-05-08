Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has achieved another historic milestone in the field of health services by getting first rank in the country with an AMB index of 92.1 in the 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat Scorecard 2025-26', Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh top in country in Anaemia Mukt Bharat index: Dy CM Shukla

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This achievement is testament to the state government's continued commitment and effective implementation towards improving maternal and child health and controlling anaemia, he said in a statement.

Congratulating the Health Department, National Health Mission, ASHA workers, ANMs, allied departments, and field health staff, Shukla said the MP government is working with strong commitment to improve maternal and child health, strengthen nutrition, and eliminate anaemia.

"Healthy citizens are the foundation of a developed Madhya Pradesh. The state government is committed to continuously improving every health standard. The government has taken another strong step towards a healthy Madhya Pradesh and has reiterated its resolve to maintain excellent performance on all public health parameters in the future," he said.

Under Anaemia Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, extensive public awareness, regular health checkups, iron-folic acid distribution, and nutrition-related activities are being conducted in mission mode across the state, with positive results now visible at the national level, he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Madhya Pradesh has performed excellently in iron-folic acid supplementation coverage among children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhya Pradesh has performed excellently in iron-folic acid supplementation coverage among children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "The state achieved the highest national ranking by getting 80.4 percent coverage among children aged six to 59 months, 95 percent among children aged five to nine years, 95 percent among adolescents, 95 percent among pregnant women, and 95 percent among lactating mothers," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The state achieved the highest national ranking by getting 80.4 percent coverage among children aged six to 59 months, 95 percent among children aged five to nine years, 95 percent among adolescents, 95 percent among pregnant women, and 95 percent among lactating mothers," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the national level, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly ranked second after Madhya Pradesh with an AMB index of 90.6, while Tamil Nadu ranked third with an index of 89.9, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the national level, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly ranked second after Madhya Pradesh with an AMB index of 90.6, while Tamil Nadu ranked third with an index of 89.9, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

madhya pradesh bhopal See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON