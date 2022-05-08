Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh man to sue liquor shop in consumer court. Here's why
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh man to sue liquor shop in consumer court. Here's why

Lokesh Sothia's lawyer said they would file a cheating case in a consumer forum as his client had been consuming alcohol for the past several years and knew the difference between real and fake liquor. 
A 42-year-old man in Ujjain complained to authorities about a shop allegedly selling him adulterated liquor. (Representative Photo/PTI)
Published on May 08, 2022 03:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

In a bizarre development, the district officials in Ujjain have initiated a probe against a shop accused of allegedly selling adulterated liquor to a 42-year-old man who complained he did not get a ‘kick’ after consuming it. The excise commissioner acted on the complaint and asked the officials to probe the matter, news agency PTI reported. According to the report, Lokesh Sothia, a resident of Bahadur Ganj area in his complaint said he bought four sealed ‘quarter’ bottles of country liquor from a shop on April 12. "My friend and I consumed liquor from two of those bottles (each of 180 ml), but I did not feel high (intoxicated)," Sothia, who manages a parking lot, told the agency. Sothia alleged that the bottles contained water instead of liquor., adding that he had kept the two other bottles intact to be submitted as proof when required. 

"There had been reports of adulteration in food, oil and other things, now it is being done in liquor as well. This is very disturbing. I am going to move the consumer forum," he said, claiming that he has been consuming liquor for last two decades and is "well aware of its taste and quality". The man said he has sent a complaint to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Ujjain Excise Commission Inder Singh Damor about the "adulterated liquor" sold to him. When contacted, the excise commissioner said he has asked an official to look into Sothia's complaint. 

"After the probe, action will be taken accordingly," he added. 

Sothia's lawyer Narendra Singh Dhakde said they would file a cheating case in a consumer forum. “My client runs a paid parking lot. He has been drinking for many years and knows the difference between genuine and fake liquor," the lawyer said.

Topics
ujjain district madhya pradesh liquor shop
