Madhya Pradesh: Man jumps from hospital building to escape bee attack, dies

A 24-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a district hospital building in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa.

Khandwa superintendent of police (SP) Satendra Shukla said they have registered a case of accidental death. Police have identified the deceased as Sachin Solanki, a resident of Rampura village.

According to the family members of the deceased, Sachin jumped from the hospital building to escape attack from honeybees, however, district hospital officers refuted the allegations and claimed that the man died by suicide.

Police said that Sachin’s wife Chhaya Solanki gave birth to a baby boy at the district hospital on Sunday night and in the wee hours on Monday, Sachin and brother-in-law Rajesh Solanki were sleeping in the lobby when they came under attack from honeybees.

“A few people were also sleeping there, all started running away and cried for help. Sachin couldn’t understand anything and jumped from the lobby to save himself. I rushed to the backyard where Sachin fell, but he died on the spot. He died because of the negligence of the hospital administration,” said Rajesh.

Piyush Mujalde, a local leader, while extending support to the family of the deceased demanded that the hospital should pay compensation. “There are clear marks of honeybee bites on Sachin’s body. Hospital administration is responsible for his death, and they should give compensation to his family,” he said.

Refuting allegations, district hospital civil surgeon DR OP Jugtawat said that a few honeybees were present in the lobby as there was a hive, but Sachin died by suicide.

“The family members were fighting over some issue. The hospital staff stopped them two-three times from creating noise. Later, Sachin jumped from the third floor,” said Jugtawat.

Khandwa chief medical health officer Dr Sharad Harne said, “Beehive is being removed from the hospital building. An inquiry has been ordered to probe the matter.”

